Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Death notices - September 12
May they rest in peace. Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Christine & Neville Boam, Bakewell
Christine, aged 71, was a lifelong Bakewell resident and Neville, 78, since moving from Flagg in 1973. They died side by side at Ashgate Hospice. Neville worked as a quarry manager until retiring in January 2009, while Christine tended the home. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and at their caravan in north Wales, while Neville loved attending sporting events. They leave children Karen and Garry, in-laws Martin and Emily, and four granddaughters. Read more at https://shorturl.at/guLNF. Photo: Contributed
3. Betty Hodgkinson, Heath
Born in Pratt Hall, Cutthorpe and a lifelong local resident, Betty passed away at home, aged 93. A housewife to her late husband Donald until 1984, she later went on a memorable round-the-world trip with son Kevin, who died in 2020. Her other pleasures included ballroom dancing, reading, watching television and gardening. Read more at https://shorturl.at/5oWvx. Photo: Contributed
4. Christopher Miller, Ashover
Born in Nottingham and a resident of Ashover since early childhood, when he attended Mount St Mary's School in Spinkhill. Christopher died unexpectedly at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 68. He began his career in the family refrigeration business and became a globe-trotting consultant engineer who made friends everywhere he went. A member of Ashover Parish Council, active in village life, his hobbies and interests included flying light aircraft, cars and cooking. He leaves wife Janet, son James and daughter Sarah. Read more at https://shorturl.at/tMm9R. Photo: Contributed
