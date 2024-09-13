Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

2 . Christine & Neville Boam, Bakewell

Christine, aged 71, was a lifelong Bakewell resident and Neville, 78, since moving from Flagg in 1973. They died side by side at Ashgate Hospice. Neville worked as a quarry manager until retiring in January 2009, while Christine tended the home. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and at their caravan in north Wales, while Neville loved attending sporting events. They leave children Karen and Garry, in-laws Martin and Emily, and four granddaughters. Read more at https://shorturl.at/guLNF. Photo: Contributed