Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

3 . Alan Roddis, Wingerworth

Born in Chesterfield, Alan passed away unexpectedly at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81, surrounded by his family. His working life included an early sales role with Robinson & Sons Ltd, and 40 years at Sheepbridge Engineering. Formerly a gate man at Chesterfield FC, he was a keen supporter until the end of his life. He also enjoyed holidays in Dorset and cruising on the Mediterranean. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Margaret, daughter Joanne and son-in-law David, three grandchildren and two great-grandsons. Read more at https://shorturl.at/UQHnf. Photo: Contributed