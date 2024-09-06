Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Death notices - September 5
May they rest in peace. Photo: Michael Gillen
2. June Mugford, Wingerworth
Born in Luton and resident in the Chesterfield area for 46 years, June passed away at home, aged 79. From an early job as a children's librarian, June went on to work in roles at St Mary's, Spinkhill and St Joseph's Convent schools. A Catholic churchgoer and active member of parish life and charitable works, she also enjoyed visiting National Trust properties and time spent with family and friends. Predeceased by husband Denis, she leaves daughter Joanne, son Simon and three grandchildren. Read more at https://shorturl.at/JowOW. Photo: Contributed
3. Alan Roddis, Wingerworth
Born in Chesterfield, Alan passed away unexpectedly at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81, surrounded by his family. His working life included an early sales role with Robinson & Sons Ltd, and 40 years at Sheepbridge Engineering. Formerly a gate man at Chesterfield FC, he was a keen supporter until the end of his life. He also enjoyed holidays in Dorset and cruising on the Mediterranean. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Margaret, daughter Joanne and son-in-law David, three grandchildren and two great-grandsons. Read more at https://shorturl.at/UQHnf. Photo: Contributed
4. Maureen Nicholls, Woodthorpe
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Maureen died at the Willows Care Home in Woodthorpe, aged 85. Her career included spells at Staveley Works, Robinsons, Royal Mail and Trebor. Away from work, she played darts, dominoes and bingo, and followed women's football, but family always came first. Predeceased by two siblings, she leaves husband Peter, children Peter, Janice, David, Tracie, Pauline and Diane, stepchildren Yvonne, Diane, Paul, Alison and Carol, 29 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, one sister and a great many nieces and nephews. Read more at https://shorturl.at/LetIb. Photo: Contributed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.