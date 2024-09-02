Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

A lifelong Chesterfield resident, Irene passed away on August 10, aged 77. A nurse and midwife for more than quarter of a century, she retired from Chesterfield Royal in 2007. Her interests included gardening, dog agility training, and holidays with friends and family. Irene leaves children Andrea, Jason and James and partners, seven grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. Read more at https://shorturl.at/4yQBF. Photo: Contributed
Born in Hasland and a lifelong local resident, David passed away at home, aged 81. He previously worked as a joiner and carpenter and was very family orientated. His other interests included gardening, DIY, steam trains, baking cakes for his loved ones, and the works of violinist André Rieu. Predeceased by his wife Eileen, he leaves brother Alan, daughters Sue, Amanda, Karen and Helen, son Tony, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Read more at https://shorturl.at/uMeni. Photo: Contributed
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Linda passed away at Northern General Hospital, aged 78. Starting out as a shop assistant, Linda then spent 48 years as a homemaker. She loved puzzles, karaoke and music, especially Elvis Presley. Predeceased by her husband Roger, she leaves daughter Adele Carter. Read more at https://shorturl.at/fTneu. Photo: Contributed
