Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

3 . David Shaw, Boythorpe

Born in Hasland and a lifelong local resident, David passed away at home, aged 81. He previously worked as a joiner and carpenter and was very family orientated. His other interests included gardening, DIY, steam trains, baking cakes for his loved ones, and the works of violinist André Rieu. Predeceased by his wife Eileen, he leaves brother Alan, daughters Sue, Amanda, Karen and Helen, son Tony, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Read more at https://shorturl.at/uMeni. Photo: Contributed