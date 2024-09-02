Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

By Edward Dingwall
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:13 BST
Every day Derbyshire residents say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.

For more details on how they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to publish tributes in future editions, go to legacy.com/uk/obituaries/derbyshiretimes-uk/browse.

May they rest in peace.

A lifelong Chesterfield resident, Irene passed away on August 10, aged 77. A nurse and midwife for more than quarter of a century, she retired from Chesterfield Royal in 2007. Her interests included gardening, dog agility training, and holidays with friends and family. Irene leaves children Andrea, Jason and James and partners, seven grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. Read more at https://shorturl.at/4yQBF.

Born in Hasland and a lifelong local resident, David passed away at home, aged 81. He previously worked as a joiner and carpenter and was very family orientated. His other interests included gardening, DIY, steam trains, baking cakes for his loved ones, and the works of violinist André Rieu. Predeceased by his wife Eileen, he leaves brother Alan, daughters Sue, Amanda, Karen and Helen, son Tony, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Read more at https://shorturl.at/uMeni.

Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Linda passed away at Northern General Hospital, aged 78. Starting out as a shop assistant, Linda then spent 48 years as a homemaker. She loved puzzles, karaoke and music, especially Elvis Presley. Predeceased by her husband Roger, she leaves daughter Adele Carter. Read more at https://shorturl.at/fTneu.

