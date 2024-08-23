3 . John Elliott, Wingerworth

Better known as Jack, he was born in Chesterfield and died in residential care in Clay Cross, aged 92. He worked at the Bryan Donkin Company, and then as a market trader. His interests included music, dancing, sports and holidays in Lake Garda. Jack leaves his wife Margaret, daughters Tracey and Sue, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Read more: https://shorturl.at/Q4cZS. Photo: Contributed