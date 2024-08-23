Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Death notices - August 22
May they rest in peace. Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Anne Duncan, Chesterfield
Born in North Yorkshire, resident locally for 42 years, Anne died at home aged 92. Her teaching career included a spell in Hong Kong and she was a dedicated fundraiser for children's charities. An active member of the Crooked Spire church, she also enjoyed cooking, sewing and performing music. She leaves her husband John, son Simon, daughter Louise, grandchildren Sorcha, Dolly and Patrick. She was predeceased by daughter Sarah. Read more: https://shorturl.at/YN2dY. Photo: Contributed
3. John Elliott, Wingerworth
Better known as Jack, he was born in Chesterfield and died in residential care in Clay Cross, aged 92. He worked at the Bryan Donkin Company, and then as a market trader. His interests included music, dancing, sports and holidays in Lake Garda. Jack leaves his wife Margaret, daughters Tracey and Sue, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Read more: https://shorturl.at/Q4cZS. Photo: Contributed
4. Ellie-May Winter, North Wingfield
Born at Chesterfield Royal, passed away at home, aged 18. A former pupil of St Lawrence Nursery, Sharley Park and Ashgate Croft, she loved music, television and swimming. Ellie-May leaves her mum and dad, two brothers, sister and extended family. Read more: https://shorturl.at/ndOHy. Photo: Contributed
