2 . Philippa Gamble, New Whittington

Passed away at home, on July 29, 2024, aged 40. Born in Scarsdale, Philippa was a teacher for 19 years, becoming a much respected head of faculty for Languages at Tupton Hall School. A loving wife, mum, daughter, sister and friend, Philippa leaves husband Andrew, daughter Ruby and son Sebastian, with whom she loved holidays in Cornwall, as well as her parents, brother and extended family. Her funeral will be held at Church of the Annunciation, 10am on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, followed by cremation at Chesterfield Crematorium. Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd. Photo: Contributed