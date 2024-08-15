Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Death notices - August 15
May they rest in peace. Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Philippa Gamble, New Whittington
Passed away at home, on July 29, 2024, aged 40. Born in Scarsdale, Philippa was a teacher for 19 years, becoming a much respected head of faculty for Languages at Tupton Hall School. A loving wife, mum, daughter, sister and friend, Philippa leaves husband Andrew, daughter Ruby and son Sebastian, with whom she loved holidays in Cornwall, as well as her parents, brother and extended family. Her funeral will be held at Church of the Annunciation, 10am on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, followed by cremation at Chesterfield Crematorium. Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd. Photo: Contributed
3. Raymond Ellis, Birdholme
Passed away at home, aged 81. Born in Stonegravels, Raymond was a motor mechanic in his early years and later co-ordinator of Hunloke Community Centre Garden. His interests included snooker, woodwork, fish pond, gardening, football and cricket. Raymond leaves his wife of 61 years, Carol, daughter Janet, son Peter, grandchildren Daniel, Liam, Jasmine and Noah, and great-grandchildren Lewis, Amelia and George. The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium, 9.50am, on Friday, August 30. Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Service. Photo: Contributed
4. Jean Ashworth, Chesterfield
Passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on July 31, aged 88. Born at Unstone Green, Jean was a swimming teacher and pool attendant. In her younger years she enjoyed running, playing squash and spending time outdoors, becoming a keen rambler in later life who proudly completed the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path on her 80th birthday. Jean was predeceased by her husband Ron. She leaves daughters Gillian and Julie and grandchildren Jack and Ben. For funeral details, contact B. Hattersley & Sons. Photo: Contributed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.