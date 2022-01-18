Facebook followers fall in love with these 11 things about Chesterfield

We asked the Derbyshire Times followers on Facebook to tell us the best thing about Chesterfield and they came back with a variety of responses.

Lee Waterhouse posted: “You can call someone a duck,” Diana Woodhouse gave a shout out to the Royal Hospital and Sham Anne Francis Emyes wrote: “Its crime rate is less than SE London.”

Ashley Bennett said: “Whittington Moor roundabout, could sit there all day and see near a thousand close calls!” Responding to Tobias Bromley’s comment that no-one knows how to tackle the roundabout, Sam Roberts posted: “Wait for a gap, gun it, then swerve across three lanes to realise you are in the wrong one to go around again and swerve across again closely missing a mother and child to make your exit.”

Readers hankered after long-gone nightspots. Caroline Wilmott misses the Pink Panther, Vicky Carline said that the Bradbury Club used to be the best thing about Chesterfield and Tony Lilliman has fond memories of the Brampton Mile, the Aquarius and the Adam and Eve.

Several respondents made suggestions about how Chesterfield could be improved. John Beniston posted: “Car park fees are absolutely OTT” and Jamie Wilbourn joined the long-running clamour for an ice rink!

1. Crooked Spire Rosie Gregory reckons the best thing about Chesterfield is the Crooked Spire, posting the comment: 'beautiful inside'.

2. Greggs Darren Pagliano writes: "You can get a Greggs every half mile."

3. Wetherspoons Ian McCraight gives a thumbs-up to the Portland Hotel, posting: "Wethers in the market place - always has a decent pint on."

4. Peak District Aimi Goddard posts: "Peak District on our doorstep."