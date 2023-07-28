News you can trust since 1855
Eyres landmark building in Chesterfield town centre goes on sale for £650,000

Chesterfield’s eye-catching building which housed the furniture store Eyres has been put on the market for £650,000.
By Gay Bolton
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 17:51 BST

The town centre business owed millions of pounds to staff, customers, the bank and the HMRC when it closed down in April 2022 after 147 years of trading.

Marketed as a landmark building occupying a large corner plot fronting Holywell Street, the estate agent states that the four-storey premises has potential for residential development.

The ground, first and second floors provide sales and showroom accommodation, offices and staff areas. Further storage is provided on the third floor and basement. Part of the first floor was converted to a large public cafe with servery, seating area and kitchen.

Eyres of Chesterfield ceased trading in April 2022 after 147 years.Eyres of Chesterfield ceased trading in April 2022 after 147 years.
The property is marketed by Innes England Ltd, Derby. For further information, call 01332 215690.

Eyres was renowned for selling high-quality furniture and household items but originally stocked sewing machines and mangles.

