Eyres landmark building in Chesterfield town centre goes on sale for £650,000

The town centre business owed millions of pounds to staff, customers, the bank and the HMRC when it closed down in April 2022 after 147 years of trading.

Marketed as a landmark building occupying a large corner plot fronting Holywell Street, the estate agent states that the four-storey premises has potential for residential development.

The ground, first and second floors provide sales and showroom accommodation, offices and staff areas. Further storage is provided on the third floor and basement. Part of the first floor was converted to a large public cafe with servery, seating area and kitchen.

The property is marketed by Innes England Ltd, Derby. For further information, call 01332 215690.