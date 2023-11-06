A landmark Chesterfield building which housed Eyres furniture store is poised for a new owner.

Debbie Thompson of Innes England commercial property agents said: “The property is under offer although I cannot provide any further information at this stage.”

The building, which occupies a prominent site fronting Holywell Street, was put on the market in July with a guide price of £650,000.

Huge interest resulted in the property going to best bids in September. At the time Innes England director Nick Hoskin said: "The premises have the potential for a wide range of purposes if the proper investment is put in, with the space itself being well suited to uses such as retail, healthcare, restaurant, office, or even residential apartments.”