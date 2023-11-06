News you can trust since 1855
A landmark Chesterfield building which housed Eyres furniture store is poised for a new owner.
By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Nov 2023, 20:29 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 20:30 GMT
Debbie Thompson of Innes England commercial property agents said: “The property is under offer although I cannot provide any further information at this stage.”

The building, which occupies a prominent site fronting Holywell Street, was put on the market in July with a guide price of £650,000.

Huge interest resulted in the property going to best bids in September. At the time Innes England director Nick Hoskin said: "The premises have the potential for a wide range of purposes if the proper investment is put in, with the space itself being well suited to uses such as retail, healthcare, restaurant, office, or even residential apartments.”

Eyres shuts its doors or the last time in April 2022 after trading in Chesterfield for 147 years. Ahead of its closure, it was disclosed that the business owed creditors in excess of £100,000.

