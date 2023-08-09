Ey up mi duck! 12 words and phrases that you will only know if you come from Derbyshire
Ey up mi duck is the saying that everyone associates with Derbyshire but there are plenty more phrases and words where that came from.
We asked our Facebook followers what word or phrases cause confusion with people who aren’t from around these parts.
The band Dfacto posted: “The bus driver from Matlock to Ashbourne calls all new passengers “Duck” from Matlock to Brassington and “Flower” from there to Ashbun. People down south don’t know what pumps or cobs are.”
Our local dialect is truly unique and can cause outsiders a great deal of confusion.
Most of these are in regular use in Derbyshire. So how many of these expressions have you heard and how many of them do you use?
