How many of these Derbyshire words and phrases do you use?

Ey up mi duck! 12 words and phrases that you will only know if you come from Derbyshire

Ey up mi duck is the saying that everyone associates with Derbyshire but there are plenty more phrases and words where that came from.
By Gay Bolton
Published 13th Sep 2022, 12:54 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 11:39 BST

We asked our Facebook followers what word or phrases cause confusion with people who aren’t from around these parts.

The band Dfacto posted: “The bus driver from Matlock to Ashbourne calls all new passengers “Duck” from Matlock to Brassington and “Flower” from there to Ashbun. People down south don’t know what pumps or cobs are.”

Our local dialect is truly unique and can cause outsiders a great deal of confusion.

Most of these are in regular use in Derbyshire. So how many of these expressions have you heard and how many of them do you use?

Craig Steele posts "Ar tha al rate?" This phrase asks how a person is feeling emotionally or physically. (generic photo: Stock Adobe/rawpixel.com)

1. Derbyshire words and phrases

Craig Steele posts "Ar tha al rate?" This phrase asks how a person is feeling emotionally or physically. (generic photo: Stock Adobe/rawpixel.com) Photo: Stock Adobe/rawpixel.com / Roungroat

Martin Heath posts: "It's black o'er Bill's mother'. This peculiar phrase predicts bad weather is on its way. (generic photo: Stock Adobe)

2. Derbyshire word and phrases

Martin Heath posts: "It's black o'er Bill's mother'. This peculiar phrase predicts bad weather is on its way. (generic photo: Stock Adobe) Photo: Stock Adobe

Martin Wood suggests : "corseyedge".This is the edge of the pavement. (generic photo: Stock Adobe/MarijaBazarova)

3. Derbyshire words and phrases

Martin Wood suggests : "corseyedge".This is the edge of the pavement. (generic photo: Stock Adobe/MarijaBazarova) Photo: Stock Adobe/MarijaBazarova

Ann Winterburn comments: "Mardy". This word applies to someone who is childish, sulky or resentful. (generic photo: Stock Adobe/alfa27)

4. Derbyshire words and phrases

Ann Winterburn comments: "Mardy". This word applies to someone who is childish, sulky or resentful. (generic photo: Stock Adobe/alfa27) Photo: Stock Adobe/alfa27

