News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Extra-special present for Derbyshire couple with Christmas Day baby

A Derbyshire couple enjoyed an extra-special Christmas – with the birth of a first child.

By Jon Ball
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 8:52am

Harrison Parker Niblett was born at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, on Christmas Day, at 6.03am, weighing 8lb 11oz.

He is a first child for 29-year-old fitness manager Chloe Niblett and her husband, 30-year-old mechanical engineer Blake Niblett, from Shirebrook.

Hide Ad

Chloe said: “Harrison was 13 days late and, when my labour started at 4am on Christmas Eve, we didn’t think we wanted a Christmas Day baby, but actually it’s been really special and he arrived just in time for present opening. His first present was a handknitted rainbow from his auntie.

Harrison Parker Niblett was born at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, on Christmas Day, at 6.03am, weighing 8lb 11oz.
Most Popular

“All my care has been really positive. Staying in on Christmas has been much better than I thought it would be and I’ve received loads of thoughtful gifts from the ward too – thank you.”

Read More
Hardy souls brave the cold water for the annual Matlock Boxing Day raft race
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs King’s Mill, said: “Congratulations to all our families who have welcomed new arrivals over the festive period.”