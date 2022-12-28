Extra-special present for Derbyshire couple with Christmas Day baby
A Derbyshire couple enjoyed an extra-special Christmas – with the birth of a first child.
Harrison Parker Niblett was born at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, on Christmas Day, at 6.03am, weighing 8lb 11oz.
He is a first child for 29-year-old fitness manager Chloe Niblett and her husband, 30-year-old mechanical engineer Blake Niblett, from Shirebrook.
Chloe said: “Harrison was 13 days late and, when my labour started at 4am on Christmas Eve, we didn’t think we wanted a Christmas Day baby, but actually it’s been really special and he arrived just in time for present opening. His first present was a handknitted rainbow from his auntie.
“All my care has been really positive. Staying in on Christmas has been much better than I thought it would be and I’ve received loads of thoughtful gifts from the ward too – thank you.”
A spokesman for Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs King’s Mill, said: “Congratulations to all our families who have welcomed new arrivals over the festive period.”