A church in Chesterfield is at the centre of a planning application seeking permission to extend its community accommodation.

James Garner, who runs an architecture company, has submitted plans to the borough council which propose single storey extensions to the side and rear of Walton Evangelical Church on Moorland View Road, Walton.

He writes: “The extensions are intended to enhance the church's community function by providing additional space for worship, meetings, and outreach activities. The extensions have been designed to specifically accommodate the existing but growing needs of both the church congregation, and community uses, which includes in excess of twelve community groups each week.”

The application for full planning permission is pending the council’s decision.