Extension and refurbishment of Derbyshire school and Sixth Form Centre completed

The project included the construction of a first-floor extension over the existing sixth form centre and alterations to the ground floor space to provide new high quality teaching facilities.

The project includes new roofing and flooring, new windows and the installation of timber rain screen cladding.

Belper School, which was rated as ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted in November, is the main secondary school in the Belper area and caters for more than 1,200 students. The additional space will enable it to open its doors to more students and improve the quality of education.

Leading Derby-based project managers, construction cost consultants and building surveyors Armsons Barlow have completed work on the extension and refurbishment of Belper School and Sixth Form Centre.

Armsons Barlow worked alongside Derby-based architects YMD Boon, structural engineers Jackson Purdue Lever, mechanical and electrical engineers DGMEP Services and contractors Kingfisher Construction on the project.