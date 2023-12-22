Explorer Scouts are getting bigger

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Explorer Scouts (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) are getting bigger in Inkersall. Young people were unable to travel to other Explorer Units so a new one was set up in June, which meant they could stay involved in Scouts. The Unit, called Pangea, has doubled in size since starting and has another two new members starting in January.

Some of the activities the young people have been up to include a night hike, gingerbread decorating, camps, kayaking, working towards the International badge and running a themed evening for the Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14). Activities planned for 2024 include the London Monopoly event, climbing, bowling, “the great biscuit debate”, working on the community impact badge and doing some fundraising.

Explorer Scout Gemma said, “Being involved in Explorers is great. We get the opportunity to plan and organise the programme and the activities we want to do. I’ve learnt about planning and picked up some tips about cooking. It’s great to be able to do activities with friends. We get the opportunity to try activities that we can’t do at school.”

Yvonne, an adult volunteer with the Unit said, “Setting up the Unit ensured the young people could stay involved in Scouts and continue to learn skills for life. They get the opportunity to plan, organise and run the activities they want to do. They will develop leadership, teamworking and problem-solving skills, and they will also increase their confidence and social skills. It’s positive that they are keen to learn and are working towards Chief Scout Platinum and Diamond awards and Duke of Edinburgh Awards. Working towards these awards and having lots of fun and adventure along the way will be beneficial when looking to enter employment, get an apprenticeship or applying for college or university.

” Yvonne added, “We’ve had several young people who have joined us and have never been involved in Scouts before. I think this demonstrates how much fun the Explorers have.”