Experts analyse the area of Derbyshire least likely to survive a zombie apocalypse
Fans of telly shows such as Walking The Dead and iZombie may have wondered where the most zombies would be in Derbyshire in the event of an apocalypse.
On the off-chance that doomsday is around the corner, experts used globally geolocated cemeteries and graves acquired from an established public database to put together their estimates for England, Scotland and Wales.
High Peak topped the results for Derbyshire and in an apocalypse could expect to see 49,025 potential zombies roaming the area. Of the 364 places in the list, High Peak ranks at 51.
Erewash would be the safest place in the county with just 4,434 potential reanimated corpses which places this district at 297 in the table,
Derbyshire Dales would be the target for 26,359 potential zombies, Amber Valley would be in line for 9,281, Bolsover could expect 5,862 and Chesterfield 5,785.
Researchers at the online gaming site Rant Casino based their estimates on the graves recorded with www.findagrave.com
While it’s highly unlikely that such an apocalypse will happen in real-life, those who want to imagine the scenario can do so at The Hells Have Eyes zombie survival event at Stenson Road, Derby on November 12, 2022. To book tickets, go to www.zombieuprising.co.uk