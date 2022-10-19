Would your area of Derbyshire be safe under a zombie uprising? (photo: Adobe Stock/Stefano Cavoretto)

On the off-chance that doomsday is around the corner, experts used globally geolocated cemeteries and graves acquired from an established public database to put together their estimates for England, Scotland and Wales.

High Peak topped the results for Derbyshire and in an apocalypse could expect to see 49,025 potential zombies roaming the area. Of the 364 places in the list, High Peak ranks at 51.

Erewash would be the safest place in the county with just 4,434 potential reanimated corpses which places this district at 297 in the table,

Derbyshire Dales would be the target for 26,359 potential zombies, Amber Valley would be in line for 9,281, Bolsover could expect 5,862 and Chesterfield 5,785.

Researchers at the online gaming site Rant Casino based their estimates on the graves recorded with www.findagrave.com