Expansion plan for north Derbyshire village's medical centre building
An application seeking planning consent for single storey front and rear extensions to the existing North Wingfield Medical Centre has been lodged with North East Derbyshire District Council.
The front extension, incorporating a new entrance canopy and ramp, would accommodate a remodelled reception area, staff offices and waiting area. The rear extension would house additional consultation rooms, freeing up space to offer improved district nurse and related facilities.
None of the proposals would affect existing access or use of the facilities, says a design and access statement in support of Dr Imran Hussan’s application to the district council.
