An application seeking planning consent for single storey front and rear extensions to the existing North Wingfield Medical Centre has been lodged with North East Derbyshire District Council.

The front extension, incorporating a new entrance canopy and ramp, would accommodate a remodelled reception area, staff offices and waiting area. The rear extension would house additional consultation rooms, freeing up space to offer improved district nurse and related facilities.