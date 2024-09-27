Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mum says her isolated daughter refuses to ‘leave her room or eat’ after Derbyshire County Council failed to provide her with a special school place.

Kayley Chadwick, a mum of four from Staveley, has been left disappointed after the special educational needs department (SEND) at the council failed to provide a special needs school place for her daughter Heidi Chadwick, 12.

Kayley said: “I am extremely exhausted, depressed, concerned and saddened. All I want for my daughter is a suitable education, for her to make friends and be sociable. Instead, she is sat in her room refusing to leave or eat, her mental health deteriorating. I am holding her at night because she's crying, unable to sleep.

"All the professionals involved with her before she got permanently excluded from her last school, agreed that she needed to go to a specialist school, but the local authority just completely disregarded that advice.”

Heidi, 12, who suffers from autism, severe sensory issues and social anxiety, was supposed to attend a special school based on her Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) but due to lack of spaces, was attending mainstream school.

Unfortunately, Kayley said she could not cope with the pressures of mainstream school and was excluded last academic year.

Kayley complained to the council about her daughter not being able to attend a special school. Kayley and her local councillor Anne Frances Hayes tried to contact the council several times. After a few months, Kayley was offered a mediation meeting.

But a few days before the mediation, Kayley received a phone call from Children's Services and was told the mediation was not going ahead. She heard that a panel was called and decided Heidi needed the specialist provision.

Kayley Chadwick said she feels extremely exhausted and depressed after fighting for a special school place for Heidi and seeing the impact of the council's decision on her daughter.

Kayley said she was assured by the council that Heidi would start at Holly House Special School in September.

But just before the school holidays, she was contacted by the council again and told that Heidi would not be able to get her school place in September and a place might be available in February, and Heidi will attend Esteem Academy in the meantime.

Kayley, who also has two other children with special educational needs, said: “I felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders and I was finally getting out of the miserable dark hole I was in. Only to be kicked back down to earth again when I was told Heidi would not be getting her school place.

"Heidi was happy in the summer, she was so excited to go to secondary school in September, but as soon as she found out that she didn't have a school place, she sunk back into herself.

Heidi was so excited to go to Holly House Special School in September, but her mental health deteriorated after she found out that she didn't have a school place.

"Esteem, have never had a child transition from primary to secondary school with them. It’s a school for children with behavioural issues. Heidi doesn’t feel safe there. She is doing online learning but she is struggling to get any work done. I work from home, so I am trying to help her with it, but she still struggles a lot and doesn’t progress much. And who is paying my wages while I can't work because I’m supporting her?

"For the council, she is just another case number. It breaks my heart to see her crying that her one and only primary school friend is at secondary school now. She's sat in her room asking why she isn't good enough to go to school.

"I don't want to see my little girl like that. It's awful. I want to show her that she is loved and important. And no matter how much I try and explain to the council, how this is making us feel, they just don't care. I poured my heart out to them three weeks ago, and it didn’t change anything. I complained and did not even get an apology. I don't know what else to do. I don't know how else to try and fight it.”

Cllr Hayes, who contacted the council on behalf of Keyley, and said: “After putting in a huge amount of work with the family and others to get mediation sorted, it was cancelled in May, when we were assured that Heidi had been allocated a much-needed place at a special school. I am appalled that this family is now being told that their daughter will not receive the promised place until February 2025.

“This will mean that this little girl has spent almost a year out of education, in isolation from her friends, and struggling with the associated developmental and mental wellbeing issues that brings.

“To add insult to injury, the family has had to struggle with an unresponsive and inflexible SEND service at Derbyshire County Council which, in turn, is disrupting their daily life and risking the wellbeing of them all.

“As elected member for Staveley, I have written to the Consultant Strategic Lead for Schools and Learning & Children’s Services at DCC and asked that this case is fast tracked, and her allocated space made available to her as a matter of urgency. Sadly to date, I have not received the courtesy of a response.

“This family’s case is just one of many that I and my county councillor colleagues are having to deal due to the failures of Derbyshire County Council’s SEND service. The Department is currently undergoing an OFSTED inspection and I trust this case will be amongst the many that the process picks up. In my opinion, Derbyshire’s current SEND provision is not fit for purpose and is causing untold distress to the most vulnerable and their loved ones across the county.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We acknowledge Ms Chadwick’s concerns and we are continuing to try to find a suitable school which is appropriate for Heidi’s specific needs as quickly as possible which her family, the school and we as a local authority agree on and are happy with. Unfortunately, we can’t give a timeframe for this.

“SEND education is one of our most sensitive, important and complex areas of work and we have recently made a £1m investment to improve our EHCP assessment process and have invested £11m to create 500 additional special needs school places to ensure we give every Derbyshire child, whatever their challenge or ability, the best possible start in life. We acknowledge there is still work to do.”