A teenager who strangled two women during random separate attacks in secluded walking trails near Chesterfield has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The "physically small” youth, who is now aged 15 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, approached the two lone women on both occasions from behind before choking them in the incidents which happened eight months apart, Derby Crown Court heard.

The Derbyshire Times requested that an anonymity order protecting the youth’s identity be lifted – however the court rejected this application on the grounds that identifying him would damage the prospect of his future rehabilitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He attacked his first victim at a Derbyshire Wildlife Trust reserve on Mill Lane, Wingerworth in July 2024 – when he was just aged 14 at the time. He was still on police bail for that offence when he strangled his second victim, at the Five Pits Trail in Holmewood, on March 20 this year.

The first attack happened at a Derbyshire Wildlife Trust reserve on Mill Lane, Wingerworth, in July 2024

The boy’s second victim identified him from a photo police – as police were already searching for him after he absconded from his care placement the same day of the attack.

The teenage defendant, who the court heard had a “very troubled start in life”, had been placed in care under constant supervision from three adult carers at the time in “wholly inappropriate” Airbnb accommodation with no free time, independence or even a mobile phone.

He attacked his second victim after becoming violent with staff and absconding when told he may have a deprivation of liberty order imposed. Before leaving, the boy told a social worker he would “kill someone”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the case while sentencing the boy at Derby Crown Court, Judge Martin Hurst told him: “It’s perfectly clear to me you went out looking for a victim in order to put into action your threat to your social worker.

Five Pits Trail in Holmewood

"It was (the second victim’s) great misfortune that she happened to be walking on one of the trails similar to the one where your other victim was walking.

"You’ve gone out and attacked two lone stranger females in public, isolated places. Psychological reports conclude you are a danger to other people – it may be that it was all caused by your upbringing and that’s not your fault. But I have to consider whether you are a danger to other people and at the moment I think you are.”

One of the boy’s victims described suffering vivid flashbacks – feeling his hands around her throat “a hundred times a day” while the other victim said she now “hated” walking alone or nearby to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecuting barrister Steven Bailey told the court how the young defendant’s violence had been “forceful, prolonged and determined”. Outlining the first July 2024 incident in Wingerworth at around 2.50pm Mr Bailey said the first female victim was approaching a railway bridge when he surprised her from behind, put his arm around her neck and “squeezed”.

Derby Crown Court

As she struggled to breathe the defendant punched her “five to six” times to the side of her head, however she was able to bite him and struggle free before taking a photo of her attacker which she later showed to police.

Eight months later, while on police bail, the boy attacked his second victim on the Five Pits Trail. Mr Bailey said: “On March 23, 2025, at around 6.45pm (he) attacked a second victim, also a stranger to him. She had gone out for a walk after work.

"This seems to have been a chance encounter but does not diminish the defendant’s intention – the fact he chose a lone female victim he thought he could overpower in an isolated location is an indication of the reason to worry about him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bailey said the woman had “begged” the teen not to kill her and described how as their paths crossed, he “doubled back”, attacking her from behind and strangling her. After wrestling the woman to the ground he had his hand over her mouth and his hand around her throat, the court heard.

However she managed to fight the 15-year-old off. Mr Bailey said: “Photos of him in police custody show a physically small young man, which does not indicate a lack of strength but perhaps why he chose to attack these two lone female victims from behind.”

After the second attack the court heard the defendant returned to his placement and changed his clothes, where staff noticed a scratch on his ankle. Nicola Hunter, mitigating for the youth who had no previous convictions, said reports showed her client’s start in life had made a “physical and psychological impact” on his development.

She added that both attacks came during “unsettled times” for the teen – the first when he was told he would have to attend mainstream school and she added that his care accommodation had been “wholly inappropriate”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Hurst told him: “Your intention was to cause really serious harm to both of these two women. The impact on your victims is appalling. (One victim) has flashbacks up to 100 times a day – you did that, it’s a grave injury.”

Reflecting youth sentencing guidelines, the teenager was jailed for four years, however he must serve a minimum of two-thirds in custody with a five-year extended licence period. He was handed an indefinite restraining order in respect of his victims.

He admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault and intentional strangulation.

After the defendant was sentenced, the Derbyshire Times made an application at Derby Crown Court allowing it to reveal the teen defendant’s identity on the grounds that his rehabilitation was not guaranteed and the protection of the public was paramount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reporter Ben McVay presented our application in court, arguing identifying the defendant in this particularly grave case promotes public confidence, particularly in the community where this happened - in public locations where people should expect to feel safe and that the person responsible has been brought to justice and held accountable without the benefit of anonymity. We argued naming the defendant could have a deterrent effect on other under-aged offenders who believe their identity would be protected in court.

However the court ruled that the defendant was still aged only 15 and would have to serve at least two years and eight months before being considered for release and that being named could damage the prospect of his rehabilitation.