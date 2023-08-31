Organisers have confirmed the dates for the 2024 event, which will take place on August 3 and 4. One of the highlights of Eat in the Park is the musical lineup featuring top tribute bands and talented local artists. During their 2023 event, Eat in the Park hosted a spectacular lineup of performances, featuring musical acts that covered an eclectic range of artists, including Take That, The Killers, Abba, Sam Fender, Arctic Monkeys, and many other renowned artists.

When you need to refuel after hitting the dance floor, look no further than the wide array of food and drink vendors on site. From mouthwatering street food to gourmet treats, there will be something to satisfy every palate. Discover culinary delights from around the world, all conveniently located in one place.

Eat in the Park is not just for music and food enthusiasts; it's a family-friendly event. Kids of all ages will be entertained with various activities, including face painting, thrilling rides, mesmerising magic shows, and delightful walkabout entertainment. The festival organisers are keen to make this a fantastic day out for everyone, even offering free admission for children under the age of five.

