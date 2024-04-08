Exciting changes at historic pub at the edge of the Peak District as new management takes over

The Greyhound in Cromford welcomed new management on March 15 with David and Nicola Briggs taking over and completely transforming the venue.

Nicola said: “We ran pubs in Sheffield before and we were looking for a change of location and a fresh start. We started looking online and the Greyhound just became available. It had been advertised for like 30 minutes when we spotted it.

"We knew the venue previously and we knew straight away that we wanted to run it. Cromford is a special place for us because we quite frequently as tourists and stayed in the village for about seven years on numerous occasions."

The Greyhound first opened as a hotel in 1778 and for years the pub and restaurant at the venue were mainly popular among the hotel guests and tourists. But Nicola and David, parents of three, decided to reinvent the Greyhound as a vibrant pub with the local community at heart.

Nicola said: “We have had an amazing response from the community. We have a lot of locals coming back who've said that they've not visited for two, or three years because it did feel too formal to just pop in for a quick drink or bar meal after work.

"We will still offer accommodation to rent. But hotel guests and tourists come and go, while the community is here all year round. We want the Grehound to be a venue for people who live on our doorstep.”

Nicola and David have introduced a brand new food menu featuring traditional pub meals – including fish and chips, pies and burgers. They also have freshly made wood-fried pizzas on offer. The couple has also launched new lines of beers, ciders, wines and spirits and introduced a wide range of cask ales. They also started showing live sports daily at the pub.

Nicola added: “I’ve been in hospitality since leaving university in 1999 and my husband David has been in hospitality since he was 14 years old. He started as a glass collector and worked his way up. Running pubs is something we are passionate about. We very much live it and breathe it.”

The couple has many exciting plans for The Greyhound’s future. In the summer they will host ‘Celebrating Cromford’ – a three-day extravaganza including live music and BBQ set to be hosted between Friday, June 14 and Sunday, June 16.

Richard Skinner, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, who advertised thepub, said: “A massive congratulations to Nicola and David – they have worked incredibly hard behind the scenes, and it was brilliant to see the positive reaction from the local community to the reopening.

Nicola and David have a great vision to ensure the pub sits at the heart of the community, offering residents a traditional community pub that everyone feels welcome at. The pub also hosts eight ensuite rooms as well as a private function area, creating the perfect space for community events. On behalf of Admiral Taverns, I wish them every success for the future.”

1 . The Greyhound Cromford The Greyhound Cromford is thriving under new management. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . New chapter David and Nicola Briggs took over The Greyhound in Cromford in March. They are pictured with their children Ivy, Freddie and Elsie. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Swift change The previous landlords of the pub moved out on the morning of March 15 and Nicola and David took over in the afternoon the same day. They freshened it up before welcoming their first customers the same evening. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales