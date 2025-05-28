A former sandwich shop with flat above is marketed as “an exceptional investment opportunity” ahead of its auction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property at 2 Eyre Street, Clay Cross offers potential for conversion or division into multiple units. A guide price of £90,000 has been placed on the premises.

There is front gated access to the ground-floor shop, which opens into a kitchen which has a cooker and hood. The downstairs accommodation includes a spacious room and a wc. Stairs from the kitchen lead to a large open-plan area, complete with a separate room and an ensuite wc with a basin. A secure courtyard is accessed through a side gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDL Property Auctions will conduct the online auction of 2 Eyre Street on Thursday, May 29. The property is lot no. 81 in the auction which starts at 9am.

The property at 2 Eyre Street, Clay Cross carries a guide price of £90,000 and will be auctioned on Thursday, May 29.

On completion of the sale, there will be vacant possession of the freehold premises which are within walking distance of Clay Cross high street. All items within the property are available by separate negotiation.