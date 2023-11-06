Ex-Premier league footballer will be coming to Derbyshire village to raise money for local foundation

A former Premier league footballer will be coming to Tupton village hall to raise money for a local foundation this November.

Football “hardman”, Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock will be a guest speaker on a raffle and auction night, raising funds for the Steven Miller foundation.

The former Liverpool and Tottenham defender will be telling stories about his life, on and off the pitch. On the night there will also be a raffle and auction of footballing memorabilia and singer Nicola Marie performing a Madonna tribute act.

The foundation was set up to honour the memory Steven Miller, who tragically took his own life five years ago.

Retired footballer, Neil "Razor" Ruddock will be a guest speaker at an event in Tupton this November.

Secretary of the foundation, Sarah Bagshaw and her husband, Carl Bagshaw are the owners of the Britannia Inn in Tupton. Sarah and Carl knew Steven from when he helped set up the pub's football team, which he became the captain of.

Talking about Steven’s legacy, Sarah said: “He was an amazing bloke. A true leader, and everybody respected and loved him. As a tribute to him and his legacy we set up this mental health counselling service, which anybody can use. But Steven was a fantastic chap and it is absolutely awful that he is no longer with us.”

The Steven Miller foundation funds a free counselling service, open to all adults, requiring no GP referral. Sessions with the foundation's qualified counsellor are completely confidential. Since the foundation began it has helped clients with depression and anxiety, those experiencing suicidal thoughts, family issues, bereavement, trauma, and PTSD.

Sarah said that the foundation has been a lifeline for many of those that have used the counselling service, and that she is very proud of all the work that the foundation has been doing.

The foundation hosts a football tournament in July and then a guest speaker event annually Previous speakers have included former football manager and pundit, Ron Atkinson, and ex premier league referee, Jeff Winter.

Half of the money raised at this year's guest speaker event will also be going towards raising money for the revamp of the village's Multi Use Games Area.

More information about the event which takes plave on November 25, can be found on the Steven Miller Foundations Facebook page.