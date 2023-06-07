A Tideswell carnival entry for last year's parade. Pic submitted

The fun will start with the Blessing of the Wells and Crowning of the Wakes Royalty at 3pm on Saturday June, 17.

This will be followed by a musical extravaganza from 6pm at the George Inn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman of Tideswell Wakes Festivities Committee, Andrew Turner, said: “Tideswell’s

Frankie Roberts of Tideswell enjoying the 2022 celebrations. Pic submitted

Wakes Week is a hugely important feature of the village calendar, it is a brilliant example of the community and council working together every year bringing tourists and people from the local area to our village.

“Carnival is not just about having a party on our streets - it is serious business.

“Our ambition is to make Tideswell Carnival a key tourism attraction for the county.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The carnival parade will start from the centre of Tideswell on Saturday June, 24th at 3pm with Tideswell Band leading the procession.

Scarecrow by Christine & David Billups of Sherwood House, Tideswell

They will be followed by decorated floats and walking exhibitors which accompanies Tideswell Wakes Royalty with visiting Retinue’s from local villages and towns.

Andrew said: “There will be music and entertainment from Fianna Phadraig Pipe Band, 1st Porthill Scout Drum Corps, The New Orleans Strollers and The Buxton Billarettes.”

Musical entertainment from The Pantonic All Stars Steel Orchestra will kick start the Carnival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

atmosphere from lunchtime in the central market area which has food and drink stands and a display of vintage tractors.

Chris Jenson at the 2022 Tideswell carnival

Organisers have spent the last few months working with partners and agencies to ensure participants and visitors enjoy this special week of fun and fundraising.

Andrew said: “Last year saw the return of the Carnival Parade in Tideswell after covid and hopes this continues to grow.”

Other highlights include an 5k Inter Inns Road Race on Monday June, 19 , Rock and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowls on Wednesday 21, Wakes Quiz at the Star at 9pm on Thursday 22, Tideswell Fell Race on Friday June, 23.

Andy Batty of Tideswell getting into the carnival mood

Andrew said: “Tuesday June, 20 is Litton Night, held at our neighbouring village, who will have an action packed fun evening for all ages.

“Events include Tug of War and a classic car display.

“You can also visit Tideswell’s Cathedral of the Peak Church open daily 10am to 4pm during Wakes Week.”