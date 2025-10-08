“Looking after each other, plenty of love and understanding” – that’s the recipe for a long marriage according to Keith and Ethel White who are nearing their 70th wedding anniversary.

The couple, who have been inseparable since schooldays, have been by each other’s sides through happiness and heartbreak.

Keith said: “The happiest times were when we retired in 1986. Wherever we’ve gone, we’ve gone together. We've loved holidays in Malta, Majorca, Cyprus, and the Greek islands. We always booked a fortnight abroad so we were away for Ethel’s birthday and our anniversary.”

Life changed for Ethel and Keith when they lost both of their daughters in two days during May 2023. Keith said: “It’s knocked us for six – one day you’ve got a family, the next day you haven’t. It’s been traumatic.” Their youngest daughter Julie, 61, was working as a carer when she died suddenly in her sleep. Their eldest daughter Elaine, 63, had COPD which resulted in her spending more time in hospital than at home during the last five months of her life.

Ethel and Keith White will have been married for 70 years on October 15, 2025.

The couple, who have a granddaughter and a son-in-law, are planning a quiet wedding anniversary on October 15. Keith, 90, said: “We’re not ones for celebrating.” Their 70th anniversary will be preceded by Ethel’s 91st birthday three days earlier.

Ethel and Keith were 13 years old and living in Duckmanton when they met, her home was on Poolsbrook Road and his was on East Crescent. During weekdays they would catch the same bus to go to different schools, with Keith heading to Welbeck Road in Bolsover and Ethel to Carr Vale.

Keith said: “It got really serious when we were 15. I left school and started working at the pit and Ethel worked at Robinsons. Wherever Ethel went, I went. Everything we’ve done in our lifetime, we’ve done together.”

Ethel had just turned 21 when they were married at Duckmanton Parish Church. The wedding reception was held in a room above the Odeon Cinema in Chesterfield and the newly-weds enjoyed a week’s honeymoon in Blackpool.

Ethel and Keith White on their wedding day at Duckmanton Parish Church in 1955, three days after Ethel's 21st birthday.

They spent the first two years as husband and wife living with Keith’s mum and dad in Duckmanton. Keith and Ethel moved into a house owned by the coal board in Brimington in 1957 and lived there for 10 years. Their next home was a council house in Middlecroft. Keith said: “At that particular time the council was going to put the rent up depending on what family you’d got. We’d got two daughters and I thought I’m not going to pay extra rent. We bought our own property in Inkersall and were there for 10 years before going into the bungalow where we live now in Calow.”

Keith spent his entire working life at Markham Colliery no 1 where he was a deputy. He was 51 when he was made redundant from the pit in 1986.

Ethel worked as a machinist in the cotton wool department of Robinsons from leaving school until becoming a mum. When her girls grew up, she took on an ironing job at Sketchley dry cleaners in Chesterfield. Ethel, who enjoyed sewing and made dresses for her daughters, later worked at Smiths hosiery factory in Staveley. Her last role was as a domestic at Chesterfield Royal Hospital which was based at Holywell Street when she started the job. Ethel and a colleague, Pearl Greenall who lived in Arkwright, were the first domestics to work at the new hospital site in Calow during its construction. After workmen finished each room, Ethel and Pearl would go in and polish the floors.

Keith was a keen cricketer who played for Markham Colliery from the age of 17 until he married and then for teams based in Calow and at Staveley Works.

Ethel and Keith learned sequence and ballroom dancing at Inkersall Club from 1970 and danced up until nine years ago.

On retirement, they took up crown green bowling and went all over northern England to play. Keith said: “The people that we’ve met over the years through bowling have been fantastic. We’ve spent some lovely time with them. I haven’t been on a bowling green since I lost my daughters. We still go and watch wherever there is a bowling match.”

As one half of a perfectly matched couple, Keith had this advice for partners who are starting married life: “They’ve got to work at it and don’t expect to run before they can walk. We didn’t have anything until we could pay for it. We’ve never gone into debt for anything other than motor cars – I’d never got the money to pay for one of them!”