Clay Cross Social Centre, located at Market Street, was filled with a wide variety of stalls, chatter and joy as the 25th Clay Cross Health and Wellbeing Event was hosted on Saturday, September 27.

Jill Watson, who organised the event with her aunty Christine Coffey, said: “The event went really well and was well attended. Everybody had a lovely time. I’ve had some great feedback both from people who worked the stalls and people who visited.”

Christine Coffey, who launched Clay Cross Health and Wellbeing Event in 2001 and has remained involved ever since, attended despite of being in hospital just a few days before after a serious fall.

Jill added: “Unfortunately Christine had a bad fall on Tuesday and was in hospital. She came out very late on Thursday evening but she made it to the event.

"It was very important to her to be there and she wasn’t going to miss it for anything. She was very pleased with how it went.”

The event saw a number of stalls offering various gifts and products as well as tea, coffee and cakes and a wide range of therapies to try including messages, bereavement and friendship support, reflexology and more.

There was also a charity raffle organised, which saw £700 raised for Clay Cross Community Hospital.

Christine launched the first ever Clay Cross Health and Wellbeing Event 25 years ago in an attempt to support local community hit by a sudden closure of The Biwater pipe manufacturing plant, which employed around 700 people in the town.

She benefited from complementary therapies herself and decided to organise an event which would allow residents to talk about their wellbeing and find out more about various types of therapies.

She did not expect that an attempt to bring up morale in town, would turn into an annual celebration of the local community, which would continue for a quarter of a century.

As years went by, and Christine’s health deteriorated she started relying on help from the local community more.

One of the people who helped to run a number of events was Tracy Pittuck, who passed away last year.

To make sure, that the Clay Cross Health and Wellbeing Event’s legacy continues, Jill has stepped in to help her aunty organise the 24th and 25th edition.

