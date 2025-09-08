Chloe Down at the hospital bedside of her wife, Nicola.

“I’m only 28 – I don’t want to die.” These are the heartbreaking words that a young Derbyshire woman with a very rare medical condition has written to her wife of a year.

Nicola Down has Neurofibromatosis type 2, an incurable genetic disorder in which non-cancerous tumours grow on nerves, brain and spinal cord causing hearing loss, vision loss and balance problems. She has had at least two tumours removed from her brain and two from her spine since she was diagnosed at the age of six.

Her wife Chloe said: “Nicola has gone through a whole lot of surgery, a lot of complications and she has a heavy disease burden.”

Nicola had her first tumour removed as a child, shortly after diagnosis, and went through radiation therapy, leaving her neck muscles weakened and making it difficult for her to hold her head up. After the surgery, she was paralysed and had to learn to walk and talk again.

Nicola is currently in hospital in Burton.

At the age of 14 she was one of the first patients in the country to be put on Avastin treatment, a form of chemotherapy, to delay the growth of tumours.

Nicola, who was born blind in her right eye, was just 17 years old when the eye popped. The vision in her remaining eye is extremely poor after the lens that helped with focus was removed during childhood.

She was also born with deafness in one ear and during her teenage years lost her hearing in the other ear. She had an ABI (Auditory Brain Insertion) fitted to assist her with lip reading.

A couple of years ago, she had a cochlear implant fitted on the left side. Chloe said: “The first week after surgery she fell over three times, one of the times she smashed her head and everything hasn’t worked since – it causes a lot of pain so she doesn’t use it.

Nicola and Chloe Down have been married for a year and been together for six and a half years.

"She doesn’t know sign language so communication is very difficult for her. “

During the past year Nicola has lost the ability to talk, relying on a whiteboard to communicate her thoughts and has to use a wheelchair and walking aids. She has been in and out of hospital several times.

Chloe, 30, said: “She had surgery before Christmas to have a RIG (Radiologically Inserted Gastrostomy) inserted because she can no longer eat orally very well. She has facial palsy and bulbar palsy which means that the muscles down the right hand side of her throat don't work properly. She chokes on food quite a lot and can choke on water. The RIG was put in place because she was due to have spinal surgery and medical staff were concerned that would knock off the rest of the muscle strength in her throat.

"In January she was admitted into hospital with aspiration pneumonia because she vomited and aspirated on the vomit.” Aspirating on vomit is caused when a person accidentally inhales food, liquid or stomach acid into the airways and lungs instead of the oesophagus.

Chloe said: “She was in three or four weeks, came home, after that everything was dramatically on a decline, her energy levels were extremely low she could barely do anything. It would take her half an hour to get downstairs in the morning.

"In May, she went to Salford Royal for spinal surgery which went very well and she was there for two weeks before coming home. At the beginning of August, she was sick and aspirated again and blue lighted to Burton hospital.

“She was in hospital for two and a half to three weeks and she seemed to recover quite well. When she was at home, she took some anti-sickness tablets and started vomiting and aspirated again. Her oxygen levels dropped and she once again was blue lighted back to hospital. She went to resus and they sent her to the intensive care unit.

"They made it very clear that if she aspirated again, there was a high possibility of her being ventilated and if she was ventilated, there was a high risk of her not being able to breathe again if she was taken off ventilation. They said there was a high likelihood of her having to have a tracheostomy. She would need 24/7 care and have to live in a care home because of the infection risks of tracheostomy and with her being Peg fed because she is nil by mouth.

"If she was to go into cardiac arrest they would not resuscitate her. They've said her body is far too weak for resuscitation. Even with the unlikely chance they could bring her back, she'd never be the same again.

"She's been back in hospital three weeks and in that time has been sick three times and aspirated three times. She had about three days when she was off oxygen, they were talking about her coming home this week. On Saturday she vomited a lot and aspirated really badly and went back into ICU. On Sunday, they did chest physio, they did some assisted coughing and deep suction and managed to suck a lot of the feed out of her lungs. On Monday morning, she was back on the ward.

"As it stands with her keep being sick, I don't know how she can come home. Every time she’s sick, it’s life and death…..it could be days, weeks, months or years.

"Nicola wants to try and get all her affairs in order – so it’s one less thing for her to worry about and it’s one less thing for me to worry about. This past week she's done her will, we're in the process of her doing her power of attorney. She feels like she's running out of time.”

A page has been launched on the JustGiving website to raise money to help Nicola and Chloe. Chloe said: “The first priority is to pay for the funeral, after that it would be for any extra care that Nicola needs.”

Their home in Swadlincote, which they bought within a year of meeting through an online dating site in 2019, is not suitable for Nicola’s access needs. Chloe said: “We’ve had occupational health come out, housing assessment done and an architect has said that the work can’t be done. We have step access at front and back, the street we live on is an unadopted road and is not suitable for a wheelchair. With Nicola needing ambulances, it is extremely difficult to get her in and out of the house. Nicola would need a bungalow and with the price range we’re working with, we can’t afford a suitable bungalow.”

Friends are rallying around to help raise £10,000 and awareness of the rare condition. Stacey Goodwin, formerly of Holmewood and now living in Swadlincote, said: “Chloe is Nicola’s eyes, she's her ears, she's her heart, she's her life. It’s absolutely tragic. It’s suggested that there is between 860 to 1,000 in the UK with NF2.”

Nicola’s mum and her older sister, who are in Liverpool, both have NF2 but their symptoms are less severe. Chloe said: “It’s difficult because they are both deaf and when I try and update them on how Nicola’s doing, I have to do everything by text message.”

To donate to the appeal, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chloe-down