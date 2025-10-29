Among those looking to be rehomed at the charity’s shelter in Chesterfield is Lola, a two-year-old French bulldog. Richard Grainger, animal care assistant at the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch of the RSPCA , said: “Lola may be small, but she’s full of fun! She has a few typical French bulldog health issues going on. Lola will need eye medication for the rest of her life as she has a dry eye condition. She also has skin allergies, so will require daily medication for this condition along with periodic medicated bathes and a hypoallergenic diet.

“We just need the perfect person to look beyond these health issues and see the lovely girl we know and love.”

The search for a new owner for Lola comes as the RSPCA reveals it is facing a rehoming crisis with record numbers of rescued dogs in care across national centres and branches.

RSPCA pet behaviour expert Dr Sam Gaines said: “We urgently need homes for big dogs, who can wait seven times longer than smaller dogs to find their forever home.

“We are in an unprecedented rehoming crisis as several large-scale cruelty and neglect cases have led to record numbers of dogs and cats in our care and are at risk of running out of space. We desperately need adopters now more than ever, so we can continue to rescue and care for the animals who need us.

“It’s the perfect storm with dogs rescued from cruelty and neglect needing longer to recover and needing more specialist homes, and at the same time, rehoming has slowed right across the welfare sector.”

If you can find room in your heart and home for any of the dogs in the care of Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA, please visit chesterfield-rspca.org.uk to register your interest in adoption.

2 . Beans and Toast One-year-old female whippets Beans and Toast are looking for a home together and could live with primary school age children and another dog but not in a household with a cat. They can be left on their own for short periods and are stranger friendly. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Kai Male cross-breed Kai is a five-month-old gentle giant who loves going for walks. He needs some training and can be left alone for short periods. Kai could live with children of all ages and maybe with another dog. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA Photo Sales