A commemorative event will be held on September 20, 2025 at Pleasley Pit Visitor Centre to mark the 75th anniversary of the Creswell Colliery disaster in which 80 miners lost their lives (generic photo: Adobe Stock).

‘Remembering Creswell’ on September 20, 2025 will include a brief history of the colliery and the 1950 disaster, plus a screening of John Berger’s 1972 documentary filmed on location in the village. The free event at Pleasley Pit Visitor Centre will run from 11am until 2.30pm and is open to everyone.

Toxic fumes from an underground conveyor fire in the early hours of September 26, 1950, claimed the lives of the miners.