Erin landfill site: ‘Passions run high’ as residents attend meeting with Derbyshire landfill site operator

The two-hour long meeting was hosted at Duckmanton Miners Welfare on Tuesday, March 26 and was attended by residents, Cllr Allan Ogle, Cllr Anne-Frances Hayes, Toby Perkins MP's Senior Parliamentary Assistant and Valencia – who operates the Erin landfill site.

This follows a previous public meeting held in November last year, when Valencia promised to look into issues raised and to hold regular community meetings.

Residents raised a number of concerns with issues caused by ‘odours’ from the site. They asked Valencia various questions regarding the smell. However, many questions remain unanswered as Valencia explained that they should be directed to the Environment Agency rather than the site operator.

Cllr Anne-Frances Hayes, who has been left disappointed after the meeting, said: “The meeting was called as a follow-on from November's session, but proved to be depressingly familiar. The operator had not carried out the majority of its promised actions from the previous meeting.

“Passions ran high and residents were robust in holding the operator to account for the foul odour, flies and noise that they have to tolerate on way too regular a basis.

“I spoke about the operator's lack of empathy, their disregard for residents' and their wellbeing and my doubts that they intend to close the site when their current licence ends in 2035.

“I was grateful that borough councillor Cllr Allan Ogle – Staveley South also attended the meeting as did Toby Perkins MP's Senior Parliamentary Assistant."

Commenting on Cllr Hayes’ disappointment a spokesperson for Valencia said: “The site is permitted to operate until 2035. Actions taken at the last meeting were discussed.”

The Derbyshire Times also asked Valencia why some of the questions asked at the meeting could not be answered by the operator and would need a response from the Environment Agency.

The spokesperson said: “Valencia is the operator of the landfill site, and is responsible for ensuring the site operates in compliance with the environmental permit, issued by the Environment Agency – ensuring the site does not harm human health or the environment.

“The Environment Agency is England’s environmental regulator, and public health matters are the responsibility of Chesterfield Borough Council - it would not be appropriate for Valencia to comment on behalf of these public bodies. Residents are encouraged to contact them with key issues.”

The press representative of the site operator promised a number of steps to be taken to improve the situation.

He said: “We are committed to operating the Erin landfill site safely, in accordance with our environmental permit and as a good neighbour. Valencia is investing in the site to support the region to boost waste that can be recycled along with undertaking a planned engineering programme to install up to 17 landfill gas collection wells and associated infrastructure. These measures are designed to minimise any potential odours occurring onsite.

“Valencia is committed to continuing meetings with the liaison group, in the coming weeks Valencia will issue a newsletter to local residents sharing information about future meetings.”