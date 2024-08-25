Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An equestrian family wants to create a riding arena, build a stable block and hay barn and park a horsebox trailer on their north Derbyshire smallholding.

Nigel Baxter of Parwich Road, North Wingfield, has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for planning consent for land east of Stretton View, Padley Wood Lane, Pilsley.

Mr Baxter has spent significant time and money preparing the land for his family’s horses and has named the smallholding Lindidawn Paddock after his late wife.

A statement from Stainton Planning Urban & Rural Consultancy says that the applicant and his son jointly own the site. The family currently has three horses and is paying for them to be stabled elsewhere. The horses are a retired mare owned by Mr Baxter’s granddaughter, a horse ridden by the applicant’s son’s partner and a one-year-old Clydesdale horse which will be ready for riding in three to four years’ time. The family is in the process of looking for a fourth horse for the granddaughter to ride due to the retirement of the mare.

Horsebox trailer similiar in size and design to the one which the family want to park on their smallholding in Pilsley.

A riding arena at the smallholding would enable the horses to be exercised, the foal to be schooled and Mr Baxter’s family to rehearse for competitions. The horses would be kept on the land where the proposed stable block would contain four loose boxes and a tack room while the planned steel sheeted barn would house hay and straw.

These additions would be for the family’s use only. Mr Baxter’s application also seeks permission to park a small horsebox trailer between the approved access and the proposed stable block and behind the front boundary hedgerow.