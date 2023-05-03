News you can trust since 1855
Enormous mud kitchen and tractor tyres among items donated for play area at Staveley school

Children at Staveley Junior School are having a great time using donated parts to make their play time fun.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:05 BST
Mrs. Sue Parkes, the headteacher at Staveley Junior School, said the children 'absolutely loved' tractor tyres which have been recently donated.

The school is working to provide as many types of free play as they can as research shows that this helps children to focus on when they come back into the classroom.

As part of the Outdoor Play and Learning (OPAL) initiative, the school appealed to the local community for items which can be used as part of imaginative play.

Sue Parkes, the headteacher at Staveley Junior School, said: “We have received numerous donations of everything from pots and pans for the enormous mud kitchen to some tractor tyres which the children have absolutely loved.”

The school contacted a number of suppliers to source large tubing and Weholite Limited Newport donated four large pieces and delivered them at no cost.

Mrs Parker added: “The children were massively impressed when they arrived this week and can’t wait for them to be installed.”