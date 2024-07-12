After an intense match against Netherlands, England won 2-1 after Ollie Watkins scored England’s winning goal.

Derbyshire football fans are now gearing up to watch Gareth Southgate's side face Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

England have never won the European Championships before.

The Liberal Democrats have called for a bank holiday if England win, but will it happen?

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: “The Three Lions are playing their first ever final on foreign soil, and if they bring it home, the Government should bring home a bank holiday to celebrate."

