England Euro 2024: 8 pictures of Derbyshire celebrating the Three Lions semi-final win - as football fans get set for the FINAL

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 12th Jul 2024, 13:54 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 15:04 BST
Football fans in Derbyshire were thrilled as England made history and qualified for the final.

After an intense match against Netherlands, England won 2-1 after Ollie Watkins scored England’s winning goal.

Derbyshire football fans are now gearing up to watch Gareth Southgate's side face Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

England have never won the European Championships before.

The Liberal Democrats have called for a bank holiday if England win, but will it happen?

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: “The Three Lions are playing their first ever final on foreign soil, and if they bring it home, the Government should bring home a bank holiday to celebrate."

Lyndsey Morton sent in this photo of these cheeky youngsters, wearing their football kits and celebrating England's win.

1. All smiles

Lyndsey Morton sent in this photo of these cheeky youngsters, wearing their football kits and celebrating England's win. Photo: Lyndsey Morton

Fans celebrating at the Red Lion, in Brimington.

2. The Red Lion

Fans celebrating at the Red Lion, in Brimington. Photo: Katie Maddison

Katie Maddison said: "Celebrating at the fanatic Red Lion at Brimington thanks to Heather Mills and staff ⚽⚽⚽⚽"

3. The Red Lion

Katie Maddison said: "Celebrating at the fanatic Red Lion at Brimington thanks to Heather Mills and staff ⚽⚽⚽⚽" Photo: Katie Maddison

Helen Bennett submitted this photo of celebrations at The Bentley Brook Brewery, Lumsdale 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️🍻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

4. The Bentley Brook Brewery,

Helen Bennett submitted this photo of celebrations at The Bentley Brook Brewery, Lumsdale 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️🍻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Photo: Helen Bennett

