England and Leicester rugby star Ben Youngs at Chesterfield Panthers this weekend

Ben plays as scrum-half for Premiership Rugby club Leicester Tigers, and is the all time appearance record holder with 127 caps for the England national team.

He will be at the Dunston Road home of the Panthers on Saturday, when Chesterfield take on Ollerton. The match kicks off at 2.15pm and the clubhouse will be open from noon serving refreshments.

Ben played in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final and toured Australia with the British and Irish Lions in 2013. He has been a Premiership Rugby champion five times, winning in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2013 and in 2022.

The Panthers will be hoping hs wealth of experience – which includes winning the six nations grand slam with England - will help them overcome their Notts rivals at the weekend

England rugby legend Ben Youngs will be the special guest at Chesterfield Panthers on Saturday Getty Images Photo: David Rogers