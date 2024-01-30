‘End of an era’ as pool and snooker club in Derbyshire to close after almost 40 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chalkers in New Mills has announced that the rumours are true and it will be closing for good.

Sam Dorney issued a statement about the closure which said: “We are devastated to confirm the current rumour circulating is true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our landlord due to his own personal reasons and the condition of the building has made the decision to sell Redmoor Mill for development.”

‘End of an era’ as pool and snooker club in High Peak to close after almost 40 years

Chalkers is 38 years old this year and has pool tables and snooker tables.

Sam Dorney said: “Especially the good old days with Keith and particularly Alan as owners. We have already heard stories of first dates, wedding parties, birthday parties and lifetime friendships made.”The family took over Chalkers in 2019 and after just five months of trading they were closed for Covid.

The family used this time to develop the outside space and create a new function room. After reopening they said they had so many plans but many did not come to fruition due to the financial crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the achievements in the past five years for Chalkers include entry into the Good Beer Guide and getting the cask marque accredited.

The space has become a meeting place for New Mills Women’s Group, The Women’s institute, quiz teams and pool teams.

Sam said: “We will remain here for a minimum of six months and hope you will still support us through to the end.

“We have spaces if you are looking for a party venue in our lovely function room.

“Thank you so much for being part of Chalkers history.”

The news of the closure has left the community saddened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Mills and District Pool League said: “Thank you for supporting the pool league and wish you the best in whatever you do.

“It's very sad for New Mills but wish you all the best in whatever next you turn your hands to.”

One pool player said: “This is sad news but understandable given the state of the mill. Thanks to the Dorneys for taking the place on and working so hard to smarten it up.”