Enchanted Broadway classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, staged by Derbyshire drama group

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 12th Jul 2024, 16:08 GMT
Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, at The Assembly Rooms in Bolsover.

Bolsover Drama Group is staging the classic story which tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.

Wendy Blunt, Youth Section Leader, said: “This show is visually spectacular with a wonderful cast to boot. The youth section are just simply brilliantly talented and our audiences are in for a treat this week with our lovely classic tale Beauty and the Beast.”

The youth section range from eight years old to 18 years old and have just under 40 members.

Some of the costumes are from the group’s wardrobe department but the principle costumes were hired from Triple C Costume Hire.

The production runs until Saturday at 7:15pm (Saturday matinee at 2pm)Tickets £9.

