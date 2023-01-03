St Bernadette's Church, on High Street, Bolsover, which has been sold by the Diocese of Nottingham, has not been used for worship for more than two years – the congregation cannot support the building and have moved to another church within the parish.

A planning application has now been submitted to Bolsover District Council seeking permission to convert the church into a detached, four-bedroom home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design and access statement alongside the application says: “When considering enhancing this property, we looked at the proposed scheme and looked at how this sat within the surrounding community.

St. Bernadette's Catholic Church in Bolsover could be turned into a new home

“The area of the site is very close to many styles and types of housing and this does bring very different types of professions to the area.

“We are aiming that this conversion project from a church to accommodate a family that have lived in the area for over 70 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The client is very happy living in this area and is very settled with his family.

“The site is not a major housing development and we have aimed our project at the desirability market and we hope to develop the external landscaping aspects to be in keeping but to give a feel of individuality to the property while maintaining the general surroundings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The footprint of the building will generally stay the same, apart from the front elevation being moved away from the highway by approx 3m and a first floor introduced as bedrooms and ground floor similar living area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans also include the demolition of two of the attached side buildings as they have suffered from concrete dilapidation, the high level un-accessible windows are poor designed for maintenance and in extremely poor condition and the external elevations are showing signs of wear and a sympathetic render to increase the visual appearance with Derbyshire grit stone or limestone features to bring the building to visually accompany the conservation area it sits in.

The statement says: “This removal of the front porch and setting the front back from the highway will improve the visibility entrance to The Blue Bell Pub next door by 100 per cent while accommodating the dwelling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad