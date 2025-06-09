Emotional moment as Kylie Minogue sings to three-year-old Derbyshire fan

A three-year-old Kylie fan from Matlock could not stop smiling when his favourite singer sang to him at her concert in Birmingham on Thursday, June 5.

Reuben Borley-Walton, who travelled to Birmingham with his dad Glen and god father Martin, was standing close to the satellite stage, where Kylie sang a couple of songs during her show – including Where The Wild Roses Grow.

While singing the song, Kylie chose three lucky fans to give a rose to, including Reuben, before serenading the delighted three-year-old.

Glen Frost, 53, Reuben’s dad said: "He was smiling all the way through. Kylie got quite emotional as well. He gave her a rose too. Her voice sort of cracked at the end.

“We were really proud of him and really glad that she put the effort in as well. It was really, really nice of her to single him out and sing for him.”

Kylie not only sang to her Matlock fan but also talked to him and complimented his outfit.

Glen said: "We dressed him in Kylie themed clothes. We made him some trainers with ‘Kylie’ written on them and with diamond drawings – because one of the songs on her latest album was called Diamonds.

"She asked about his outfit and she was really impressed that he'd been ‘bedazzled’. She used the word bedazzled because everything that we'd embroidered on his clothes was in shiny silver. She was quite surprised that we had orchestrated it all.”

Glen, also a Kylie fan, explained he played the pop princess’s songs at home since Reuben was very small – with one of his first words being a quote from his favourite pop star’s song.

Glen said: “When her last album came out we played it a lot. One of Reuben’s first words were ‘dam, dam dam’ which he used to say when he was asking for the song ‘Padam Padam’ to be put on.”

Glen added: “We also sent some cupcakes backstage for Kylie and the dancers. When she found out she said that her dancers were looking forward to getting the cupcakes.”

Reuben Borley-Walton, a three-year-old Kylie Minogue's fan from Matlock could not stop smiling when his favourite singer sang to him at her concert in Birmingham last Thursday (June 5). Photo: Glen Frost