Emotional farewell to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Chief Executive as hundreds attend beautiful funeral procession

Hundreds gathered on the streets of Buxton as a ‘moving and emotional’ funeral procession was held for a ‘beloved brother and incredible leader’.

The funeral procession for Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) Rob Taylor was held in Buxton on Tuesday, October 14.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service officers conveyed their late Chief on his final journey to St John’s Church in Buxton atop one of the service’s aerial ladder platforms while hundreds of Rob’s friends and colleagues attended, joined by fire and rescue service representatives from across the country.

The funeral procession made a poignant pass and pause at Buxton Fire Station before making its way to the church.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “We said a final and emotional farewell to our late Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive, Rob Taylor.

"In a moving and emotional service Rob’s brother paid tribute to Rob who to us was an incredible leader.

“Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to write a message of condolence – these are being collated and will be shared with Rob’s family.”

Rob passed away following a ‘short and sudden’ illness on Wednesday, September 10.

He joined DFRS in 2008 following a transfer from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and began his career in Derbyshire as a firefighter at Buxton Fire Station.

Since 2008, Rob’s passion to take the Service forward shone through in all of the promotions he gained.

In August 2021 Rob was promoted to Deputy Chief Fire Office, and in February this year he proudly took his position as the Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive of the Service.