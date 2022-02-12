Emergency services slam ‘reckless’ Chesterfield man who set his flat on fire

Angel Fury has been sentenced to five years in prison after he was found guilty of the offence, which happened on Lansdowne Road, Brimington, in June 2021.

Two other people had also been in their own flats in the same block at the time – but thankfully they managed to get out safely after they were alerted by a passer-by who had seen smoke coming from a window.

Fury also managed to escape by jumping out of a window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angel Fury has been jailed after setting fire to his Chesterfield flat.

Firefighters attended and put out the blaze, and following investigation it was discovered that the main fire had been started in the living room of the property.

There had also been a second separate fire in the bedroom.

The damage caused to the building was considered so extensive that it was deemed to be uninhabitable.

It is thought Fury had been under the influence of alcohol at the time and had drunk around a litre of brandy and six litres of strong cider, according to police.

After Fury was jailed, Detective Constable Tony Hayes, of Derbyshire Constabulary, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: “Fury’s actions were completely reckless and endangered the lives of other residents and people trying to help.

“It was very fortunate that no one was seriously injured, and thanks to neighbours and a passer-by who were able to alert all those in the building who were in danger.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service fire investigating officer, Darren Perrott, added: “This was a serious fire that required a significant emergency service response.

“This underlines the severity of Fury’s reckless action that put the lives of others in danger.

“The joint police and fire investigation was able to establish the exact cause and circumstances of the fire leading to this successful prosecution.”

Fury, who denied the offence, was found guilty and remanded to prison following a trial at Derby Crown Court in December.