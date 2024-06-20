Emergency services called to Derbyshire railway station after person hit by train

By Alastair Ulke
Published 20th Jun 2024, 08:03 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 09:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
All emergency services were called to Dronfield Railway Station last night after a person was hit by a train.

All services from the north Derbyshire station between Chesterfield and Sheffield were cancelled or delayed last night (June 19/20) after the incident at around 10pm.

Witnesses say two air ambulances landed in nearby Cliffe Park and several fire engines were spotted racing to the station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Rail confirmed the incident in a tweet at 12.52am, writing: “Disruption following an incident where a person was hit by a train between Chesterfield and Sheffield has now ended.”

All emergency services were called to Dronfield Railway Station last night (June 19/20) after a person was hit by a train at around 10pm. File photo.All emergency services were called to Dronfield Railway Station last night (June 19/20) after a person was hit by a train at around 10pm. File photo.
All emergency services were called to Dronfield Railway Station last night (June 19/20) after a person was hit by a train at around 10pm. File photo.

Another X user, David Cheetham @CheetsS18, wrote: “Awful news that someone has been hit by a train at Dronfield tonight. Another family experiencing heartbreak.”

British Transport Police has been contacted for a comment.

Services are running as normal now.

Related topics:Emergency servicesDerbyshireChesterfieldSheffieldDisruption