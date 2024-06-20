Emergency services called to Derbyshire railway station after person hit by train

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All emergency services were called to Dronfield Railway Station last night after a person was hit by a train.

All services from the north Derbyshire station between Chesterfield and Sheffield were cancelled or delayed last night (June 19/20) after the incident at around 10pm.

Witnesses say two air ambulances landed in nearby Cliffe Park and several fire engines were spotted racing to the station.

National Rail confirmed the incident in a tweet at 12.52am, writing: “Disruption following an incident where a person was hit by a train between Chesterfield and Sheffield has now ended.”

Another X user, David Cheetham @CheetsS18, wrote: “Awful news that someone has been hit by a train at Dronfield tonight. Another family experiencing heartbreak.”

British Transport Police has been contacted for a comment.