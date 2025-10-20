Retired police dog Bozie Petual bit through a string of sausages and Elvis singer Lewis Hill cut through a red ribbon to declare the store open.
Saturday was also National Chocolate Cupcake Day so to celebrate customers received a free cupcake, and pet friendly versions were also up for grabs.
Welcoming customers to the new store was entertainer Tom Campbell who introduced Elvis and played pet theme game shows, with every customer given the chance to spin Jollyes’ iconic ‘Wheel of Fur-tune’ to win prizes.
Store manager Alan Burgar said: “We’re delighted to finally open the doors and welcome customers to our new store in Chesterfield. My whole team here are excited to bring their pet expertise alongside the kind of value that’s been making a real difference to pet parents right across the UK.”