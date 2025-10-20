Elvis singer and retired police dog open new Jollyes pet store in Chesterfield

By Gay Bolton
Published 20th Oct 2025, 14:02 BST
Hundreds of customers and their four-legged friends visited Chesterfield’s new Jollyes pet store on its opening day.

Retired police dog Bozie Petual bit through a string of sausages and Elvis singer Lewis Hill cut through a red ribbon to declare the store open.

Saturday was also National Chocolate Cupcake Day so to celebrate customers received a free cupcake, and pet friendly versions were also up for grabs.

Welcoming customers to the new store was entertainer Tom Campbell who introduced Elvis and played pet theme game shows, with every customer given the chance to spin Jollyes’ iconic ‘Wheel of Fur-tune’ to win prizes.

Store manager Alan Burgar said: “We’re delighted to finally open the doors and welcome customers to our new store in Chesterfield. My whole team here are excited to bring their pet expertise alongside the kind of value that’s been making a real difference to pet parents right across the UK.”

Elvis (Lewis Hill), retired police dog Bozie Petula known as ‘Bo’ and handler Rachael Pel performed the opening ceremony. Store manager Alan Burgar, MC Tom Campbell, CEO Joe Wykes and COO Adam Dury are also pictured alongside store colleagues.

1. Jollyes pet store opens in Chesterfield

Elvis (Lewis Hill), retired police dog Bozie Petula known as ‘Bo’ and handler Rachael Pel performed the opening ceremony. Store manager Alan Burgar, MC Tom Campbell, CEO Joe Wykes and COO Adam Dury are also pictured alongside store colleagues. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Lewis Hill, performing as Elvis, sang Hound Dog, Blue Suede Shoes and Are You Lonesome Tonight? at the opening event.

2. Jollyes pet store opens in Chesterfield

Lewis Hill, performing as Elvis, sang Hound Dog, Blue Suede Shoes and Are You Lonesome Tonight? at the opening event. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Store manager Alan Burgar said he was delighted to welcome customers to Jollyes in Chesterfield.

3. Jollyes pet store opens in Chesterfield

Store manager Alan Burgar said he was delighted to welcome customers to Jollyes in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Joe Wykes, CEO of Jollyes, next to the store's natural treats.

4. Jollyes pet store opens in Chesterfield

Joe Wykes, CEO of Jollyes, next to the store's natural treats. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice