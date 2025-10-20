Retired police dog Bozie Petual bit through a string of sausages and Elvis singer Lewis Hill cut through a red ribbon to declare the store open.

Saturday was also National Chocolate Cupcake Day so to celebrate customers received a free cupcake, and pet friendly versions were also up for grabs.

Welcoming customers to the new store was entertainer Tom Campbell who introduced Elvis and played pet theme game shows, with every customer given the chance to spin Jollyes’ iconic ‘Wheel of Fur-tune’ to win prizes.

Store manager Alan Burgar said: “We’re delighted to finally open the doors and welcome customers to our new store in Chesterfield. My whole team here are excited to bring their pet expertise alongside the kind of value that’s been making a real difference to pet parents right across the UK.”

1 . Jollyes pet store opens in Chesterfield Elvis (Lewis Hill), retired police dog Bozie Petula known as ‘Bo’ and handler Rachael Pel performed the opening ceremony. Store manager Alan Burgar, MC Tom Campbell, CEO Joe Wykes and COO Adam Dury are also pictured alongside store colleagues. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Jollyes pet store opens in Chesterfield Lewis Hill, performing as Elvis, sang Hound Dog, Blue Suede Shoes and Are You Lonesome Tonight? at the opening event. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Jollyes pet store opens in Chesterfield Store manager Alan Burgar said he was delighted to welcome customers to Jollyes in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Jollyes pet store opens in Chesterfield Joe Wykes, CEO of Jollyes, next to the store's natural treats. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales