Elves Behaving Badly in 13 great photos causes laughs among families and workmates across Derbyshire
Elves Behaving Badly is as much a tradition as an Advent calendar for many families in Derbyshire.
The cute little dolls are meant to keep watch on children to see if they’re naughty or nice and report back to Santa.
Good elves are rewarded with pride of place, sitting on top of the Christmas tree or on the mantlepiece.
But cheeky elves have been causing mischief in households across the county. From raiding food packets to running amok with toilet rolls, elf photos on social media have raised smiles among followers of our Facebook page.
Claire Louise Ball reported: “We don’t do elves any more after my seven-year-old out elfed me by cutting her younger sister’s fringe then placing hair and scissors with the elf.”