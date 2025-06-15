Elemie Wainwright's family have described her as the "kindest, most sweetest, most beautiful baby girl”

The devastated family of the 11-year-old girl killed in a crash have described her as having “the biggest smile, the biggest heart” as they “beg” anyone with information to come forward.

Elemie Wainwright was hit by a Ford Transit van at the junction of High Street and Station Road in Mosborough on Thursday afternoon (June 12), with the emergency services called at around 4.49pm.

The schoolgirl was rushed to hospital, but despite the best efforts of medics, she died a short time later.

Now, as police continue to work to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision, Elemie’s family is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Speaking in a statement released by police, Elemie’s family said: “We have no words right now, but we beg that if anyone knows any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is please come forward.

“Any information, no matter how small, may be the missing piece to the answers we need.

“As parents, we need answers for our baby girl.

“Please, look at her photo, look at her smile, it’s the least our baby deserves.”

The family has also issued a moving tribute.

They said: “Our beautiful baby girl, on Thursday, June 12, 2025 our hearts shattered into a million pieces.

“Our baby girl, our life and soul, with the biggest smile, the biggest heart, you were the kindest, most sweetest, most beautiful baby girl.”

Following the collision, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and traffic offences.

South Yorkshire Police say the man is continuing to “fully” co-operate with officers and has been released on police bail at this time.

The force is continuing to appeal to witnesses, or those with dashcam footage or information to come forward and assist with the inquiry.

If you witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to officers, please get in touch with police online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 758 of June 12, 2025.