Elderly woman reported missing in Chesterfield is found

A woman, believed to be in her 70s, knocked on the door of a property in Walton Drive, Holmebrook, shortly before 7.50pm last evening stating that she was lost.

She then ran away before the owner could help her.

Police launched a desperate appeal in a bid to trace the woman following concerns for her welfare.

The lady was identified and located thanks to your response to our appeal and is safe and well with her family.

They shared images of the woman, captured via the doorbell of the property she visited, in the hope that someone may recognise her and be able to assist with their efforts to find her.

Today the Derbyshire police tweeted: “Yesterday evening we shared an appeal after an elderly lady was reported to be lost and confused in the Holmebrook area of Chesterfield.