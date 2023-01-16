Police were alerted to the incident on Willersley Lane by Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service at around 3.20am, on Saturday.

The family of the woman, who was aged in her 90s, are aware but formal identification has yet to take place. A police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.”

