Elderly woman dies in Derbyshire house fire
An elderly woman has died at a house in Cromford following a fire over the weekend.
Police were alerted to the incident on Willersley Lane by Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service at around 3.20am, on Saturday.
The family of the woman, who was aged in her 90s, are aware but formal identification has yet to take place. A police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.”
A scene was put in place to allow work to mak the house safe and to allow for an investigation to take place.