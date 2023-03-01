At 1am on Monday, 27 February, firefighters from Chesterfield, Staveley and Dronfield attended the incident and entered the bungalow at Highfield Lane, Newbold wearing breathing apparatus to rescue the elderly woman.

She was handed into the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service and taken to hospital, with crews extinguishing a fire in the living room of the property. Sadly, the woman had passed away in the hospital.

A fire investigation has determined this was an accidental electrical fire.

An 85-year-old woman has tragically died following a bungalow fire in Newbold.

Station Manager Rob Leverton, who carried out the fire investigation, said: “I’d like to extend the thoughts and sympathy of everyone at Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.

“Firefighters and Community Safety Officers will be in Highfield Lane, Hall View and the surrounding areas today speaking to local residents about fire safety and providing reassurance following this devastating fatal fire.

“I am sure people will be reading this and may be concerned for their own safety, or that of an elderly family member, friend and neighbour. Anyone with concerns can visit our website where there is specific electrical fire safety advice and information relating to both safe and well visits and keeping safe in the home.”

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service would like to remind people of the following advice:

• Ensure you have working smoke alarms on every level of the home.

• Test your smoke alarms weekly.

• Always check that you use the right fuse to prevent overheating of electrical appliances

• Try keeping to one plug per socket.

• Check and replace any old cables and leads, especially if they are hidden from view - behind furniture or under carpets and mats.

• Keep your eyes peeled for signs of dangerous or loose wiring such as scorch marks, hot plugs and sockets, fuses that blow or circuit-breakers that trip for no obvious reason, or flickering lights.

• Unplug appliances when you're not using them or when you go to bed.

• Have a planned and practised escape plan that everyone is aware of.

• In the event of a fire, Get Out, Stay Out and Call 999.