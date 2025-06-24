Elderly Derbyshire couple’s desperate bid for new council home after claims of mould and overcrowding

A Derbyshire council housing association insists efforts have been made and it is continuing to help a desperate elderly couple who say they were forced to move into unaffordable private accommodation with a crippling rent after suffering several years with mould and overcrowding problems at their former council property.

Retired delivery worker Greg Tully, aged 75, and his wife Christine Tully, aged 72, had been living in a one-bedroom bungalow on Queen’s Walk, at New Tupton, for about seven years provided by NE Derbyshire District Council’s social council housing managers Rykneld Homes.

But the couple claim after suffering ongoing problems with mould as well as overcrowding after their homeless son moved in, Rykneld Homes could not find them what they considered to be a suitable new home so they moved into a privately-rented property in North Wingfield which they have found so costly they have had to rejoin Rykneld’s bidding system and waiting list for a new social housing property.

A tearful Mrs Tully, who works as a school crossing patrol officer, said: “We had only been in the Rykneld Homes bungalow for about a year when we discovered the mould. They put a new heating system in and we had not noticed how bad it was and they washed it all down and repainted but it all came back.

“When we moved out there was a lady who looked around and she felt the floor under the bed and it was wet and she said the mould was coming through the floor.

“After we moved out Rykneld gutted the bungalow for three months and put damp proofing in the walls and we were angry because they never did that when we had complained and only did it when we had had to move out.”

The couple originally moved into the Rykneld Homes bungalow in 2017 not long after they had complained to Rykneld Homes about mould problems which they also claim remained unresolved during their tenancy and long after their homeless 45-year-old son David moved in with them over three years ago.

Mr Tully said: “We were overcrowded in a council bungalow full of mould and got no help. We took on a private rented house to get a room for our homeless son – who had been sleeping on our floor for over three years – with no help from the council and to escape mould.”

He added: “We asked Rykneld to help but had a rather snotty woman tell us it was our fault we had moved and we were put onto a bidding system again with no results after a year.”

Mrs Tully said that when she and her husband complained Rykneld Homes had told them the mould had been their fault and they had caused issues by having a dog and by taking in their homeless son.

Mrs Tully said: “Our son is struggling and he pays a lot of the rent. We are all struggling and at the end of the month we have no money left at all. We moved out of desperation and we should not have been left in that position.”

Rykneld Homes did carry out a survey in 2021, according to the housing association, and noted that Mr and Mrs Tully’s former bungalow had been collecting ‘atmospheric condensation’ causing mould so the couple were advised to open windows and place lids on cooking pans.

Mr and Mrs Tully, who have three adult children, are still hoping Rykneld Homes can find a suitable property, or a home for them and one for their son.

Rykneld Homes said the couple have been offered flats and a house but have declined several offers although Mrs Tully claims these have been unsuitable or in unpleasant areas.

Mrs Tully, who used to work in a school kitchen, has also been struggling with her job as a school crossing patrol officer after she was injured in a collision with a motorist while she had been working.

Mr Tully said: “We are both in our seventies but my wife works part-time and our son pays a lot towards rent which is very high.”

A Rykneld Homes spokesperson said: “Rykneld Homes has a robust complaints and repairs policy and operates in line with NE Derbyshire District Council’s Choice Based Lettings and Allocations Policy.

“Mr and Mrs Tully have recently reapplied to the housing register after terminating their tenancy in May 2024.”