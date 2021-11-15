Elderly Brimington care home resident ‘devastated’ by closure proposal

The Spinney in Brimington

After the council made a u-turn on closure proposals last year, The Spinney, in Brimington, is back in the firing line alongside six other care homes across the county.

Mary Marlow, who has lived there for four years, said: “I’m shocked because I thought once they had their discussion they might change their minds.”

Having been diagnosed with generalised anxiety disorder (GAD), she constantly feels on edge and struggles to sleep and eat, however since moving to The Spinney she feels a lot more comfortable.

“The staff are really good, it’s like a family and you get to know different people and you’re not lonely because there’s people here all the time,” Mrs Marlow said.

She was a youth worker for 34 years at the Zone, Brimington, and has friends and family in the area who visit her at the home.

Mrs Marlow says she is worried about the effects closure might have on some of her fellow residents, who have no family of their own.

Her daughter, Alison Richardson, campaigned the last time the home was threatened, however is worried it will be harder to campaign now that there are Covid restrictions in place.

The council says £30million needs to be spent on the homes to make them fit for purpose and has proposed other suitable accommodation be found for the current residents.

It also claims there is reduced need for residential homes because more people want to receive care at home as a result of Covid.

However, Mrs Richardson said stay at home care is not an option for many people who need round the clock assistance.

“At home they will get three to four 20 minute slots a day and residents are then unsafe in their own homes, whilst here you get a really good level of care 24/7,” she continued.

The 58-year-old added: “I just think it’s awful for all the staff who are unsung heroes.”