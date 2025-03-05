Ricky Barson makes an early arrival at Chesterfield FC's stadium prior to entertaining 8,919 football fans during half time in the match between Chesterfield and Crewe.

Musician Ricky Barson played to his biggest crowd in Chesterfield when he provided the half-time entertainment at a football match.

Performing under the name Educatable, lifelong Blues fan Ricky sang his new song Staring At The Ceiling to nearly 9,000 supporters who attended the Chesterfield v Crewe game on Saturday.

Ricky said: “The weekend was a great success and the music was well received... even got a clap afterwards. Onwards and upwards to a stadium tour, haha!”

The 35-year-old songwriter’s winning performance wasn’t mirrored in the game with the home team failing to score against Crewe who netted two goals.

More than 30 years ago Ricky, who lives in Shuttlewood, made his first appearance on the pitch as the mascot for Chesterfield FC at the team’s ground on Saltergate. Ricky remembers putting the ball in the back of the net several times during half-time to the cheers of fans attending the match against Walsall.