Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edale Mountain Rescue Team have said 2024 was the second busiest year for its life-saving volunteers in the almost 70 years they have been operating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team, which is based in Hope, attended 162 call outs last year and took part in 175 training exercises and 13,121 volunteer hours were used.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue Team, EMRT, said: “Last year was the second busiest year in the history of the team.” Throughout the year 102 walkers were rescued as were 14 climbers, two runners and 17 mountain bike riders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “There have also been 25 dog searches as well as one snow assist and two paragliders who needed assistance.”

Edale Mountain Rescue Team had second busiest year in 2024 with 162 Peak District call outs

Throughout the year there have also been 17 mental health crises and, sadly, seven fatalities.

The spokesperson explained that the call outs can be for anything and there has been a mixture of both trauma and medical call out to assist with.

“In 2024 we dealt with four cardiac issues, ten head trauma cases, two respiratory problems and four cases of exhaustion. But we also dealt with 50 lower leg injuries including six open fractures, nine spinal traumas and nine knee injuries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the last year there were also two water incidents, six cragfast incidents as well as a rescue for one horse and rider and two people suffering from heat illnesses.

The mountain rescue team which was formed in 1956 is a voluntary organisation and also needs to secure its own fundraising. So in 2024 EMRT held 80 fundraising activities.

The spokesperson added: “Enjoy the great outdoors, come to the unique Peak District, visit the villages as well as the high tops, but most of all don’t ruin your visit by not keeping safe.

“In these modern days of apps on mobile devices, people can – and do - rely solely on this method of navigation and communication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, phone and data signals can be very poor or non-existent in the hills and deep valleys of the Peak District, and never underestimate the dangers of Kinder Scout and Bleaklow. We urge and encourage everyone to get some navigational skills. Even basic skills could get you out of a tricky situation.”