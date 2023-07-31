News you can trust since 1855
Edale Mountain Rescue Team assists patient with ‘multiple’ injuries during ‘challenging rescue’

Edale Mountain Rescue Team say assisting a person who fell into a reservoir had suspected pelvic injuries was a ‘challenging rescue’.
By Lucy Ball
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:25 BST

The volunteers were called to help the Yorkshire Ambulance Service on Saturday July, 29 at 8.50pm.

A spokesperson for the team said: “The team assisted a patient who had fallen a considerable distance off a structure into a spillway of Rivelin Reservoir.

“The patient sustained multiple injuries and was immobile.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team described a recetn call out where a person fell into a reservoir as 'challenging'. Pic submittedEdale Mountain Rescue Team described a recetn call out where a person fell into a reservoir as 'challenging'. Pic submitted
Edale Mountain Rescue Team described a recetn call out where a person fell into a reservoir as 'challenging'. Pic submitted
“Team members were rapidly on scene and treated the patient for suspected pelvic injuries. The patient was also rather chilly, having also fallen into the water and been immobile since.”

After being given strong analgesia by a team doctor, the patient had their injuries splinted and ropes were used to lift them out of the spillway and taken to the waiting ambulance.

The spokesperson added: “This was a challenging rescue.

“Once we handed over to the ambulance service the team returned to base to sort out lots of wet muddy kit and ropes.”

